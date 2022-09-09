Morgan Margelofsky, daughter of Abby and Eric Margelofsky, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Honor Award and non-resident tuition benefit. The NDSU Presidential Honor Award recognizes students who scored a 29-31 on the ACT and have a 3.5 or higher high school GPA, and the non-resident tuition benefit recognizes students with high academic achievement.
The Baldwin native will enter NDSU in the fall and major in nursing.
