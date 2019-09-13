For those that live close to Baldwin-Woodville High School you may hear a slight ping noise for a bit each day. This is just the sound of six-time state champion, Baldwin-Woodville Marching Blackhawks, working towards another successful season. Director, Mr. Adam Bassak, is in his 14th year of teaching at BWHS and sets the bar a little higher each season. This year’s band has just over 90 students. One of the largest groups they have had. Many of these students also participate in other fall activities such as athletics or the all school musical. Mr. Bassak can’t do this alone though. His assistants are student teacher Abby Mason from UWEC and past student teacher and current SCC Middle School director Ben Helmrick.
Please join the Blackhawks at King Field on Saturday, September 21st for the Seventh Annual Marching Blackhawk Invitational. The Marching Blackhawks will be sporting their brand new uniforms and performing this year’s show “Absentia.” We often take for granted what occurs in everyday life, whether it be sight, sound, friendship, light, love, or color. But what if we were not able to experience these in their full capacity? How would we feel? Would we still make those connections in our mind? Join us as we reach for new boundaries and explore the concept of absence in and of life experiences. Musical Selections Include: “Enjoy the Silence” by Martin Gore, “Requiem for a Tower” by Clint Mansell, “Sound of Silence” by Paul Simon, “Paint it Black” by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.
Gates open at 5:30 pm with National Anthem being performed by the Viking Middle School Band at 6:50 pm. Performances begin at 7pm with St. Croix Central, St. Croix Falls, Andover, MN, Minnetonka, MN, River Falls, Chippewa Falls, and Baldwin-Woodville. Concessions are available from Band Boosters, Classic Pizza Truck and DJ’s Restaurante Juda. Admission is $10 adults, $5 students (K-12), under Kindergarten is free.
Can’t make it on September 21st? Check out one of their many shows this season: September 14th-Norther Lights Classic, Cumberland, WI; September 20th-Homecoming Halftime Show, King Field; September 28th-Bands of America Regional Championship, Northern Iowa University, Cedar Falls, IA; October 4th-Halftime Show, King Field; October 5th-Music Along the Chippewa, Chippewa Falls, WI; October 6th-Rhythm by the River, Hudson, WI; October 12th-Youth in Music Championships, US Bank Stadium-Minneapolis, MN; October 19th-WSMA State Marching Band Championships, UW-Whitewater-Whitewater, WI; and October 21-Final performance at King Field for their fall concert. You can follow Baldwin-Woodville Bands on Facebook and thank you for all the community support.
