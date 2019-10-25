It was a streak the Baldwin-Woodville High School Marching Band wanted to extend.
For the last three years, the Blackhawks left the Wisconsin State Marching Band Championships with the first-place trophy.
The goal was to leave the 2019 event, held Saturday at UW-Whitewater, with another championship.
Which they did as B-W won the Class A Division, beating six other schools. It also continues another impressive streak as Baldwin-Woodville has finished first or second at the State Meet since 2010.
“This shows the talent, the work and dedication of our seniors,” said Marching Band Director Adam Bassak. The B-W Marching Band has 93 members, 21 of which are seniors.
The Band was judged on six categories: musical performance and general effect, percussion, color guard and visual performance and general effect.
Baldwin-Woodville also took home first place for Best Music Presentation, Best Visual Presentation and Best Percussion in Class A. Matter of fact, B-W’s score of 85.6 was the sixth highest among the 32 schools that competed Saturday.
“These kids have worked hard,” Bassak continued, noting the Marching Band season started in July.
The 2019 Marching Band schedule was unlike to past years, he explained. New events included the Bands of America Regional Championship in Cedar Falls, Iowa and the Youth in Music Championship at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Those two events allowed B-W to compete against schools from all across the Midwest.
“We wanted to provide a different experience to our kids,” Bassak said. “And to see where we stacked up to some of the top bands in the country
“It confirmed we were doing the right thing.”
And when asked if there were any nerves playing in the size of a stadium like US Bank, home of the Minnesota Vikings, Bassak replied no.
B-W’s routine this year was “Absentia,” in which what would happen if one isn’t able to experience, for example, love, sound and color, in their life.
Music throughout the routine included “Enjoy the Silence” by Depeche Mode, “Requiem for a Tower” by Clint Mansell, “Sound of Silence,” originally sung by Paul Simon, but covered by Disturbed and “Paint it Black” by the Rolling Stone.
Bassak explained one of the most moving portions is the color guard during “Sound of Silence”
“Every performers’ goal is connecting with the audience,” he said, noting they’ve received standing ovations at the end of their performances and thanks via random emails.
“It’s a testament to what the kids do and the level they’re at.”
He also believes while winning the State Championship was nice, the bigger impact from this past weekend was being the last performance for the 2019 season.
Bassak also wanted to thank the parents for all their work handling the logistics since July and his crew of assistant directors including student teacher Abby Mason and St. Croix Central Middle School Band Director Ben Helmrick.
