More than three decades after it last appeared on campus, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls is getting ready to strike up the marching band again.

The Marching Falcons will be directed by trumpet Professor Tom Barnett, director of UWRF’s athletic bands, and make appearances at university football games and other events beginning in the fall. The last time a UW-River Falls marching band took the field at UWRF was more than 30 years ago before budget constraints ended the program around 1990.

