Baldwin-Woodville High School hosted the annual Marching Band Invitational Saturday. Pictured are the Blackhawk Marching Band during its performance of “Reflective Echos”, which was a wonderful sight to see with the positioning on cue and everything fitting together to make for an amazing performance.

 Sam Niebeling | Baldwin Bulletin

