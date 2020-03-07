Joyce Halvorson
Joyce is the Blacksmith at Johnson Creek Forge by Barron, Wisconsin. Her love for blacksmithing began thirty-plus years ago at a farrier’s class. Now, instead of forging horseshoes she makes decorative hooks, bottle openers, candle holders and many other items for the home, along with unique sculptural pieces.
Wendy Frank
Wendy has always been driven by color and has pursued that fascination through many mediums, most recently beaded jewelry, and now hand-raised copper. She started with very simple forms and continues to challenge herself with forming more advanced shapes and sawn patterns. “I’m endlessly fascinated with copper. I love the way it moves. I love the color and oxidation when it is heated. I love the smell of the metal as it heats, the sound of it and the feel of it.” The next progression was to enamel where she could achieve vivid colors. All pieces start with flat sheet metal; multiple applications of heat and hammer create forms and fascinating patinas and enameled finishes. See Wendy’s work at www.wendyfrankdesigns.com
Tin Cat Studio
Randy and Lisa Lee live amongst the corn and hayfields outside of Luck, WI. Together they enjoy photographing the countryside, searching for vintage finds, creating art, and keeping an eye out for Sasquatch. Randy loves photographing old barns, rusty cars, windmills, trees and birds. Randy states, “It is my passion to capture as many of these memorable monuments of history before they vanish completely.” He is also the mastermind behind the custom frames that currently make up most of their body of work. They are always on the lookout for materials that can be used to make these pieces of art unique. Lisa loves Macro photography the most. “Finding the tiny, little details in the world around us is fascinating and a source of joy. Tiny flowers poking out of the grass, raindrops hanging from pine needles, hoar frost hanging tightly to a thistle; all great beauty found within a tiny little space.” She also does the encaustic wax work that can be seen in the majority of their framed artwork. www.tincatstudio.com
Brian Hall
Brian uses predominantly reclaimed material to build furniture. Much of it is recovered from his construction business projects, combined with hardwood slabs and branches from the woods surrounding his rural Amery home and shop. Timber framing appeals to him in the same way furniture does; the process is challenging and fulfilling. The end product is functional as well as beautiful. “I think it is probably a Midwestern mindset to always focus on the practical; this doesn’t necessarily discount aesthetics. Furniture and timber framing can embody both philosophies.” See Brian’s work at www.oakleafbuildingwi.com
A reception is scheduled from 5-9 p.m., Friday, March 13, where one can meet the artists.
artz Gallery is an artist-owned and operated gallery, with changing monthly exhibits featuring member and guest artists. Artists who are interested in exhibiting can pick up application information at the Gallery or visit the website: www.artzgallery.org
artZ Gallery is located at 208 North Keller Ave. in Amery, Wisconsin. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday, 10:00 to 5:00.
