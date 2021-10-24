On Wednesday, Oct. 6, representatives from seven local businesses came to Baldwin-Woodville High School to speak to sophomore students. Companies represented included Nolato Contour, iMark, K-TEK, Sons Tool, Northern Metal Fab, OEM and Vital Plastics. Owners and human resources staff were able to share not only about their company’s products, but also about career opportunities, education requirements, and skills employers are seeking in quality employees.
“By having students in the 10th grade hear about the opportunities available in their own backyard, we hope that the discussions will help them with class choices and postsecondary education options for their futures,” says Baldwin-Woodville High School Principal, Dave Brandvold. “Many of our companies offer apprenticeships and work experiences during a student’s senior year of high school. Today, kids need to be thinking of all options including both 2-year and 4-year degrees to help fill the need for positions in our own community.”
