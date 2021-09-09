A Minnesota man led law enforcement on a car chase before he was arrested north of Baldwin Thursday afternoon.
Adam William Wylie, 26, was charged Friday in St. Croix County Circuit Court on charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, taking and driving vehicle without consent and fleeing/eluding officer. All three charges are felonies.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, they were first notified of a stolen vehicle near Mile Marker 2 on Interstate Highway-94. The vehicle was a SAFETY Driving School vehicle.
The vehicle turned off on exit 19, went through Baldwin and headed north on US Highway 63. Baldwin Police and the St. Croix County assisted in the pursuit. Road spikes were used to slow down the vehicle as it eventually stopped near Hwy. 63/County Highway G.
The State Patrol reported Wylie was arrested without incident.
