The night of March 3 started with James Keten asking to enter the ER of Western Wisconsin Health.
It ended with the Minnesota man in a Ramsey County Jail staring at multiple felonies from multiple counties.
As a result, the 39-year-old is charged in St. Croix County Circuit Court with second degree reckless endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without consent, attempting to flee an officer, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
Baldwin police and St. Croix County law enforcement were assigned to Western Wisconsin Health around 7:30 p.m., for a black male, with his pants down to his ankles, pounding on the entrance doors to the urgent care room to use the bathroom.
He eventually was let in and was in the bathroom for 20-30 minutes. He then walked over to the ER for a medical issue all the while his entire butt was exposed. He was asked to pull up his pants. He refused.
The incident appeared to be over until WWH personnel informed law enforcement the male walked out of the ER, refusing to be seen. Police were then told the male got into the driver’s seat of a black four-door truck in front of the urgent care doors.
The truck ran through the stop lights and got onto I-94, heading west. He was reaching speeds of 100 to 110 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone.
St. Croix County officers pursued the vehicle as he was weaving through lanes of traffic as the chase was getting closer to Minnesota. They continued into Minnesota until Ramsey County vehicles and the Minnesota State Patrol took over the chase. The male, identified as Keten, and a female, were in custody.
St. Croix County law enforcement were advised Keten has two felony extraditable warrants for his arrest in Ramsey and Anoka counties, while one in-state warrant for his arrest out of Scott County. The truck had altered license plates and was reported stolen out of Minnetonka.
In addition to his criminal charges, Keten is also looking at traffic violations such as exceeding speed zones, operating without valid license, illegal license plates, and operating without required lamps lighted.
