When public schools closed across Wisconsin due to COVID-19, all school districts like Baldwin-Woodville scrambled to make sure students could still get lunches.
“We were in uncharted territory,” said Food Service Director Grace Poliak. “All food service staff wanted to help out.”
Thanks to assistance from the Department of Public Instruction and CESA-11, B-W qualified for a Summer Meal program, in which anyone under the age of 18 in the District could get a free meal.
Poliak explained the District was fortunate as schools closed down in mid-March in relation to the District’s Spring Break, minimal food had to be thrown out and they could start in on the Meal Program right away.
Surveys went out to District residents to gauge interest and the results showed 200 students were interested in lunch meals.
To meet National School Lunch requirements, the meals consisted of fruits, such as apples, bananas, kiwis, oranges and canned fruit, vegetables as broccoli, carrots, celery, cucumbers, snap peas and hummus along with other grains and proteins.
“We want to send as much fresh produce as possible,” Poliak said.
Interest has grown in the last six weeks since the closure to the point, the number is up to 450 students. And now with the news, school is closed through the rest of the year, Poliak said those who weren’t interested before can still sign up to receive meals.
“We don’t ask any questions,” she said, noting the District has seen meal share options in which one parent is picking up for three families.
“We want to make sure everyone’s getting food,” she continued.
Even better news for those receiving meals, she said, starting next week, lunches will include hamburgers and chicken nuggets.
“I’m so proud of the kitchen staff for being creative and getting these meals home to to the kids,” Poliak said.
The three school lunch staffs have made the meals at the High School where residents come and pick them up Mondays between 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. so they can have them for the week.
Those members are: Amy Gunsallus, Ellen Lindbom, Rich Carlson, Ericka Beebe (High School), Colleen Leavitt, Carol Frame and Marilyn Manson (Viking) and Kim Gedatus, Julie Roark, Angie Whirry, Lauren Madl, Linda Dumond and Loura Chamberlin (Greenfield).
To comply with social guidelines today, Poliak said six people are working at a time. For example, one crew does preparation and another crew does bagging,
Poliak also said businesses have contributed as well such as the Ellsworth Creamery donating cheese curds and Kwik Trip with milk vouchers and pudding cups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.