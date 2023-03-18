State Patrol’s March Law of the Month: Impaired Driving Prevention 

Wisconsin State Patrol asks all drivers to prioritize safety behind the wheel when celebrating seasonal traditions this month. With March Madness and St. Patrick’s Day approaching, it’s a time for festivities for many in Wisconsin, but those who plan to drink must also plan for a safe ride home.

