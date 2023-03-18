State Patrol’s March Law of the Month: Impaired Driving Prevention
Wisconsin State Patrol asks all drivers to prioritize safety behind the wheel when celebrating seasonal traditions this month. With March Madness and St. Patrick’s Day approaching, it’s a time for festivities for many in Wisconsin, but those who plan to drink must also plan for a safe ride home.
Impaired driving prevention is Wisconsin State Patrol’s March Law of the Month.
“St. Patrick’s Day and other celebrations have the potential to be the deadliest times on the roads if people aren’t making smart decisions,” State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. “Our officers are always keeping an eye out for impaired drivers, but we need a commitment from the entire community to prevent dangerous drivers from causing crashes or hurting others.”
Someone is injured or killed in an impaired driving crash about every two hours in Wisconsin. Preliminary data shows alcohol was involved in more than one-quarter of all traffic fatalities last year. Drugged driving contributed to more than 1,800 crashes in 2022.
Enforcement efforts
Operating a vehicle while impaired is not only dangerous, but also illegal. There were almost 23,000 OWI convictions in Wisconsin in 2022. One out of three people with OWIs on their driver records are repeat offenders.
Law enforcement agencies across the state work every day to prevent these risks. Officers receive special training, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE), to help them recognize the signs of impairment in a driver.
Wisconsin also has among the most certified Drug Recognition Experts (DREs) in the nation. Through special training, those 373 officers identify drug-impaired drivers and collect evidence to prove impairment. A DRE can determine if a driver’s impairment is caused by alcohol, certain drugs, a combination, or a condition that may require medical attention.
State Patrol works with other agencies in Wisconsin to train new DREs and provide the services of its 15 DREs to communities that need assistance.
“The collaboration between law enforcement agencies is essential to reaching our safety goals. With every traffic stop, our DREs and ARIDE-trained officers are bringing us one step closer to zero deaths on Wisconsin roads,” Superintendent Carnahan said.
Plan ahead
St. Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest drinking occasions of the year, which can increase the dangers on the roads for drivers and passengers.
If you plan to drink, don’t drive, and plan to get home safely:
Identify a sober designated driver; if you’re feeling impaired, you likely are over the 0.08 BAC limit and should not drive.
Rather than risk an arrest, take mass transit, call a taxi, or use a rideshare service.
