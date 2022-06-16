Magnuson reflects on her 32 years at Baldwin-Woodville

Lisa Magnuson has spent the last 17 years as Baldwin-Woodville Director of Instructional Technology.
“As I reflect fondly on my years with the Baldwin-Woodville Area School District,” she said. “I have enjoyed playing a part of the first technology committee that started in 1991 and saw some of the first computers arrive in the district.
“I have seen the transition to digital grading, using Smart Boards in the classroom, and then devices for students. After purchasing iPads and Chromebooks for the district, we started to see the large role digital learning could take in advancing student achievement. With the support of the school board and administration team, we were able to start our Ed-Tech team of teachers to help learn the latest in digital technologies, the Google for Education suite of apps, and keep teachers up to date with best practices for digital learning and start our 1 to 1 Chromebook program.”
Magnuson started in B-W as a fifth grade teacher where she spent 11 years and then moved over to sixth grade where she was for four years before moving to the IT Director in 2005. She retired at the end of this past school year.
“The support and camaraderie I felt from fellow staff, parents and the community,” Magnuson explained on why she stayed in Baldwin-Woodville.
She also highlighted March 2020 when COVID-19 forced the shutdown of schools.
“It is for these reasons that when we were forced to stay at home in March 2020, we already had many tools in place and were able to continue learning digitally,” she said. “We had enough devices for each student to learn from home, we had Google apps in place, and we were able to support students and teachers in distance learning for the remainder of the school year and moving forward. It has been very rewarding to see the evolution of technology in our district over the years and the role it has continued to play in learning.”
She also stated it was an easy decision to retire.
“Technology is always changing and it takes a lot to keep up on the newest policies and procedures,” she explained.
Fall plans include traveling to Spain and visit her daughter.
