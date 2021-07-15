Magno is new Library Director

Rita Magno was hooked on libraries as a youngster.
“As a child, I was drawn to our local library just a few blocks from home,” the Milwaukee native said.
It stayed with her as she got older.
“As an undergraduate, I worked in the university library when I attended Marquette University,” she continued. Magno went on to earn a degree of Master of Library and Information Science from University of Wisconsin.
Magno has worked in libraries for 25 years split between public and academic libraries. She’ll start next month at her newest job as Director of the Baldwin Public Library, replacing the retiring Rebecca Dixen.
“I am doing library work because it is an interesting profession,” she said. “It’s a service profession that uses all kinds of skill sets to support library users and create an environment that is welcoming.”
Magno came from Alma where she was the Director of its Public Library. She was intrigued by Baldwin due to all of its attributes.
“I’m attracted to Baldwin because the community is proud of its history but seems energized; youthful,” she said.
The passion she still has for libraries is the same now as when she was younger.
“When you step into a library, you’re stepping into a better future for yourself,” she said. “Libraries serve their communities. Libraries develop strong partnerships with local schools, community organizations, businesses, government entities and others. Together we are connecting people to local, state and national resources. Through these efforts, libraries are helping to shape a stronger future for individuals, their families and the communities they live in.”
