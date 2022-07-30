LWV St Croix Valley Honored by State League

The St. Croix Valley chapter of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin participated in the Fun Fest Parade in New Richmond July 10. 

In June, at the annual meeting of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, the St Croix Valley chapter was honored with the LWV WI Membership and Leadership Development MLD Programs 2022 first place award.

LWV SCV representing Burnett, Polk and St. Croix counties was recognized for their demonstrated excellence in enhancing their League’s outreach and visibility, member engagement and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) work.

