LWV St Croix Valley Honored by State League

In June, at the annual meeting of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, the St Croix Valley chapter was honored with the LWV WI Membership and Leadership Development MLD Programs 2022 first place award.
LWV SCV representing Burnett, Polk and St. Croix counties was recognized for their demonstrated excellence in enhancing their League’s outreach and visibility, member engagement and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) work.
They were applauded for innovations including the distribution of QR codes for myvote.wi.gov on car windows and providing voter service materials to a diverse audience encompassing 24 libraries, 19 high schools, area colleges, and 20 food pantries and Aging and Disability Resource Centers within their three-county service area during 2021-2022.
LWV SCV was also acknowledged for advancing their DEI work by adding a DEI Board Director and deepening their bonds with low-income disabled and aging populations, the Native American community, and young adults, while sustaining meaningful external partnerships. They also refined their league’s internal understanding of racism through a four-session study of the book, “Me, and White Supremacy.”
The League of Women Voters is a grass roots, non-partisan organization of women and men that encourages informed and active participation in government and works to increase understanding and influence of major public policy issues, through education and advocacy.
LWV St. Croix Valley has been recognized by the national and state Leagues since 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.