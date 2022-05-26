The Baldwin-Woodville Class of 2022 Valedictorian and Salutatorian are ready for the next stages of their life to begin.
“When I got accepted, I was ready to go,” said Cam Thompson, Salutatorian. “I wanted to graduate and be done.”
Added Bekah Luckwaldt, Valedictorian: “After the first semester this year, it started to set in. Everyone I talk to is ready to leave.”
She will be attending Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee to study biology.
“I’m hoping to get into health care,” she explained. “Biology was always interesting to me.
“(Wisconsin Lutheran) is a smaller school. My dad went there, and it felt more personalized. They really tried to get to know me.”
Meanwhile Thompson will be going to North Dakota State University to major in civil engineering.
“Last summer, I did a ride along in the construction industry,” he said. “I really liked it and I’ve always like construction. I thought civil engineering would be cool.
“NDSU is a good engineering school. I’ve known people that have gone there and liked it. It’s also a good sports college.”
Luckwaldt said last year she got word the chance to finish No. 1 in her class was in reach, so that became the goal. Thompson didn’t have a desired objective, he just wanted to get good grades.
“It was a bit of a surprise,” he said, about finishing second.
Both have also excelled in athletics with Luckwaldt running in cross country and track while Thompson has been a member of the boys basketball team.
“I don’t think it has yet,” Luckwaldt joked, when asked when the love of running started. She said she started running in track in the eighth grade and it worked.
While earning a state berth in cross country in 2020, Luckwaldt prefers track and the shorter distances.
“800 is my best event,” she said.
Thompson was a first team all-conference selection this year for the boys team, which fell in the section final.
“This year was the most fun I had playing boys basketball ever,” he said. “I’ll never forget playing in the section final.” He added beating St. Croix Central in the sectional semifinal in overtime was the ultimate highlight.
While not running, Luckwaldt stayed busy being in Science Olympiad and 4-H. In addition, she will be showing cows at the St. Croix County Fair. Thompson was a member of the FBLA and SOS.
“I’m excited for the fall to meet new people,” she said. “The more you talk about it, the more you are ready for it.”
It doesn’t mean they will miss Baldwin.
“I’ll miss going to the game with friends,” she said. “The social aspect. Seeing people every day and knowing everyone.”
Added Thompson: “I won’t miss the schoolwork, but I’ll miss seeing everyone every day and playing basketball with my friends.”
