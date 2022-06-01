Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes congratulated the honorees at the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards, explaining that “throughout the tough times the last two years, it has been volunteers, just like the honorees who are here today, that have inspired us all to believe that an end the pandemic is possible and that everyone doing their part is exactly the way that we can achieve that.” He continued by saying “I'm excited to help recognize 14 wonderful, amazing individuals and one organization from throughout the state for the impactful service that you've done with the Governor’s Service Awards, as well as 49 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers for reaching the milestone of twenty years of volunteer service in their communities.

The Governor’s Service Awards honors outstanding volunteers, AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors participants and national service organizations that address serious social needs across Wisconsin. The 2022 awards were presented on May 26th and were sponsored by Serve Wisconsin, which is the state commission for national and community service.

“I want to say thank you to all of those that are here today for the work that you have done over the last couple of years and the work you have done beyond that, but most importantly, through the most difficult times of so many people's lives around us,” said Lt. Governor Barnes. “When times are challengingand people fell into despair, frustration and desperation, it was you who have been there to lend a helping hand. You may not know it, but you make a difference.”

Serve Wisconsin board chair Christine Beatty concluded the ceremony by telling attendees that “you can see the wide breadth of the stories that we have told today, and we are so delighted that there are people like this in our community who are willing to share their knowledge, their skills and their abilities with others and make an impact in the community. I hope that you will leave charged and inspired to serve your community.”

A recording of the ceremony is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=858ml2wqVzg

Service descriptions for each honoree available at

https://www.servewisconsin.wi.gov/s/GSA-2022-Honoree-Service-Descriptions.pdf

Additional information about the Governor's Service Awards, including past winners, can be found at https://www.servewisconsin.wi.gov/governors-service-awards

2022 HONOREES

AmeriCorps Member of the Year Honoree:

Angel Brown - Marshfield Clinic Health Systems AmeriCorps - Recovery Corps (Rhinelander, WI)

AmeriCorps Member of the Year Honoree:

David Lee Schneider - Dept. of Public Instruction AmeriCorps Farm to School Program (Oconto, WI)

AmeriCorps VISTA Member of the Year Honoree:

Neel Karody - Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (Milwaukee, WI)

AmeriCorps Alumni of the Year Honoree:

Ben Rangel - originally served with College Possible Milwaukee (Milwaukee, WI)

AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteer of the Year Honoree:

Sharon Ludlum - Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program - Foster Grandparent Program (Belmont, WI)

AmeriCorps Seniors Program of the Year Honoree:

RSVP of Dane County (Madison, WI)

AmeriCorps Seniors Lifetime Impact Volunteer Honoree:

Ed Hansen – RSVP of Rock County (Beloit, WI)

AmeriCorps Seniors Lifetime Impact Volunteer Honoree:

Lorraine Schluter - CESA 10 Foster Grandparent Program (Augusta, WI)

Volunteer of the Year - East Central Wisconsin:

Bill Jartz - Volunteer Center of Brown County (Maribel, WI)

Volunteer of the Year - East Central Wisconsin:

Carol Schumacher - Women's Empowerment Series (Fond du Lac, WI)

Volunteer of the Year - Northeast Wisconsin:

Debra Moore-Gruenloh - Special Olympics Wisconsin (Rudolph, WI)

Volunteer of the Year - Northwest Wisconsin:

Nannette Hendry - Spooner Memorial Library (Spooner, WI)

Volunteer of the Year - Southeast Wisconsin:

Marisol Perez - Journey Disaster Response Team (Racine, WI)

Volunteer of the Year - Southwest Wisconsin:

Joe Byrnes - Goodwill SCWI Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (Mount Horeb, WI)

Volunteer of the Year - West Central Wisconsin:

Marti Clark - Coulee Region RSVP (La Crosse, WI)

AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteers with 20 Years of Service

ADVOCAP Foster Grandparent Program

Mary Fleischman

Coulee Region RSVP

Cynthia Ann Gluch

Laura Hubert

Carol Lee

Phyllis Miletto

Judy Ostreng

Dolores Roach

Gordon Stewart

Northwest Wisconsin Community Services Agency RSVP

Lorraine Young

RSVP of Dane County

Nancy J. Allen

Margaret Bambrough

Frank M. Borucki

Charles Bunge

Joanne Bunge

Shirley Coulter

Gloria R. Davies

Alexandra Degrandis

Therese Duranso

Sharon Englerth

Peggy C. Hallmark

Katherine Herrin

Isabel Hubbard

Donna Lindauer

Mary Ann Lynch

Irene Morschauser

Larry R. Noyce

Jerald C. Remy

Margie Rohlfing

Susan Sorrentino

Joyce Trolinger

Margaret Van Weelden

Marie Vent

Carol Waelti

Jill D. Wheeler

Barbara Williams

RSVP of Portage County

Nona Higgins

Kathy Negaard

Ron Odejewski

John Picconatto

Sue Stenstrom

RSVP of Rock County

John Kalkirtz

Darlene Nelson

Dave Peltier

Jane Sholes

Roger Stenberg

Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program Foster Grandparent Program

Sally Vyvyan

Volunteer Fox Cities RSVP

Germaine Ambrosius

Berdella Bogard

Virginia Pflanzer

