Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes congratulated the honorees at the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards, explaining that “throughout the tough times the last two years, it has been volunteers, just like the honorees who are here today, that have inspired us all to believe that an end the pandemic is possible and that everyone doing their part is exactly the way that we can achieve that.” He continued by saying “I'm excited to help recognize 14 wonderful, amazing individuals and one organization from throughout the state for the impactful service that you've done with the Governor’s Service Awards, as well as 49 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers for reaching the milestone of twenty years of volunteer service in their communities.
The Governor’s Service Awards honors outstanding volunteers, AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors participants and national service organizations that address serious social needs across Wisconsin. The 2022 awards were presented on May 26th and were sponsored by Serve Wisconsin, which is the state commission for national and community service.
“I want to say thank you to all of those that are here today for the work that you have done over the last couple of years and the work you have done beyond that, but most importantly, through the most difficult times of so many people's lives around us,” said Lt. Governor Barnes. “When times are challengingand people fell into despair, frustration and desperation, it was you who have been there to lend a helping hand. You may not know it, but you make a difference.”
Serve Wisconsin board chair Christine Beatty concluded the ceremony by telling attendees that “you can see the wide breadth of the stories that we have told today, and we are so delighted that there are people like this in our community who are willing to share their knowledge, their skills and their abilities with others and make an impact in the community. I hope that you will leave charged and inspired to serve your community.”
A recording of the ceremony is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=858ml2wqVzg
Additional information about the Governor's Service Awards, including past winners, can be found at https://www.servewisconsin.wi.gov/governors-service-awards
2022 HONOREES
AmeriCorps Member of the Year Honoree:
Angel Brown - Marshfield Clinic Health Systems AmeriCorps - Recovery Corps (Rhinelander, WI)
AmeriCorps Member of the Year Honoree:
David Lee Schneider - Dept. of Public Instruction AmeriCorps Farm to School Program (Oconto, WI)
AmeriCorps VISTA Member of the Year Honoree:
Neel Karody - Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (Milwaukee, WI)
AmeriCorps Alumni of the Year Honoree:
Ben Rangel - originally served with College Possible Milwaukee (Milwaukee, WI)
AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteer of the Year Honoree:
Sharon Ludlum - Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program - Foster Grandparent Program (Belmont, WI)
AmeriCorps Seniors Program of the Year Honoree:
RSVP of Dane County (Madison, WI)
AmeriCorps Seniors Lifetime Impact Volunteer Honoree:
Ed Hansen – RSVP of Rock County (Beloit, WI)
AmeriCorps Seniors Lifetime Impact Volunteer Honoree:
Lorraine Schluter - CESA 10 Foster Grandparent Program (Augusta, WI)
Volunteer of the Year - East Central Wisconsin:
Bill Jartz - Volunteer Center of Brown County (Maribel, WI)
Volunteer of the Year - East Central Wisconsin:
Carol Schumacher - Women's Empowerment Series (Fond du Lac, WI)
Volunteer of the Year - Northeast Wisconsin:
Debra Moore-Gruenloh - Special Olympics Wisconsin (Rudolph, WI)
Volunteer of the Year - Northwest Wisconsin:
Nannette Hendry - Spooner Memorial Library (Spooner, WI)
Volunteer of the Year - Southeast Wisconsin:
Marisol Perez - Journey Disaster Response Team (Racine, WI)
Volunteer of the Year - Southwest Wisconsin:
Joe Byrnes - Goodwill SCWI Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (Mount Horeb, WI)
Volunteer of the Year - West Central Wisconsin:
Marti Clark - Coulee Region RSVP (La Crosse, WI)
AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteers with 20 Years of Service
ADVOCAP Foster Grandparent Program
Mary Fleischman
Coulee Region RSVP
Cynthia Ann Gluch
Laura Hubert
Carol Lee
Phyllis Miletto
Judy Ostreng
Dolores Roach
Gordon Stewart
Northwest Wisconsin Community Services Agency RSVP
Lorraine Young
RSVP of Dane County
Nancy J. Allen
Margaret Bambrough
Frank M. Borucki
Charles Bunge
Joanne Bunge
Shirley Coulter
Gloria R. Davies
Alexandra Degrandis
Therese Duranso
Sharon Englerth
Peggy C. Hallmark
Katherine Herrin
Isabel Hubbard
Donna Lindauer
Mary Ann Lynch
Irene Morschauser
Larry R. Noyce
Jerald C. Remy
Margie Rohlfing
Susan Sorrentino
Joyce Trolinger
Margaret Van Weelden
Marie Vent
Carol Waelti
Jill D. Wheeler
Barbara Williams
RSVP of Portage County
Nona Higgins
Kathy Negaard
Ron Odejewski
John Picconatto
Sue Stenstrom
RSVP of Rock County
John Kalkirtz
Darlene Nelson
Dave Peltier
Jane Sholes
Roger Stenberg
Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program Foster Grandparent Program
Sally Vyvyan
Volunteer Fox Cities RSVP
Germaine Ambrosius
Berdella Bogard
Virginia Pflanzer
