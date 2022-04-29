Bob Long was elected as the new St. Croix County Board Chair during its organizational meeting last week.
Long serves District 3, which is made up of the town of Hudson, Wards 3-6, Richmond, Ward 3 and St. Joseph, Wards 4-6. Long has served on the board since 2020.
Bob Feidler was named as the new Vice Chair. Feidler represents District 9, which is the town of Troy, Wards 1-6. Feider has been on the board since 2018.
Long replaces David Peterson as Board Chair, who was defeated by Mark Carlson in the April 5 Spring Election. Feidler replaces William Peavey as Vice Chair, who chose not to seek reelection.
Hines named new Clerk
The Board also approved Christine Hines as the new County Clerk, replacing Cindy Campbell, who is retiring April 29. Hines has 17 yeas of local government experience working for both the City of Hudson and Pierce County.
