Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) students received 351 scholarships totaling $336,889 during the 2019-20 academic year. Often donors create scholarship funds to memorialize a loved one, or support a cause, but it all comes down to making a difference in the lives of the recipients. Recipients and donors are annually recognized at a scholarship reception each spring, which was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.
Local students receiving scholarships included:
From Baldwin: Aimee Stauber, Charter Bank Investing in Our Community Scholarship and CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship; Rachel Grothe, Great Northern Corporation Endowment Scholarship and Patrick B. Devine Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
From Woodville: Rachel Eastgate, Julia Stoffa Memorial Scholarship.
