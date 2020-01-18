Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) announces that the following students have been named to the President’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. To be eligible, students must complete a minimum of six credits with a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
From Baldwin: Michael H. Cadalbert, Jodi M. Demulling, Brandon Dierich, Heather Doornink, David Edin, Eric R. Juelich, Max Krueger, Brittany A. Pace, Aimee M. Stauber, and Ricci Tumm.
From Hammond: Cortney J. Dusek, Jane M. Gandy, Taylor I. Jernell, Samuel M. McGrane, Brooklyn K. Mishler, Jacob J. Murtha, John Rogers, and John Vansomeren.
From Woodville: Tara L. Hines, Leona L. Mcculloch, Emma Neidermyer, and Jenny A. Vance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.