The following students from the area graduated in May 2021 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis.
UW-Stout Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, has 47 undergraduate majors and 24 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate above 97% for recent graduates. The university was awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2001.
Enrollment was 7,970 in the fall. The university graduated more than 1,075 students in May 2021.
UW-Stout is Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.
Baldwin, WI
Evan Nielsen, BS Packaging
Leo Rasmussen, BS Construction
Briar Schultz, BS Management
Woodville, WI
Noah Lindus, BS Information & Comm Tech
Hannah Phelps, Art History, BFA Studio Art
