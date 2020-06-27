The following students from the area graduated in May 2020 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis.
Enrollment for the fall semester was 8,400. The university graduated more than 1,180 students in May.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE
Baldwin, WI
Lisa Veenendall, BS Management
Hammond, WI
Aaron Gary, BS Game Des & Dev-Computer Sci
Ashley Jahns, BS Criminal Justice & Rehab
McKenzy Johnson, BS Health Wellness & Fitness
James Knops, BS Computer Engineering
Woodville, WI
Derrike Suckow, BS Engineering Technology
Martin Weninger, MS Training & HR Development
