The following students from the area graduated in December 2019 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie.

UW-Stout, Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, has 50 undergraduate majors and 22 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate above 98% for recent graduates. The university was awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2001.

Enrollment for the fall semester was 8,393.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE

Baldwin, WI

Krystal Hagenazer, BS Information & Comm Tech

Rebecca Morton, BFA Interior Design

Hammond, WI

Hope Hoolihan, BS Real Estate Property Mgmt

McKenzy Johnson, BS Health Wellness & Fitness

Connor Rogers, BS Health Wellness & Fitness

Woodville, WI

Kendra Huston, BFA Interior Design

