The following students from the area graduated in December 2019 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie.
UW-Stout, Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, has 50 undergraduate majors and 22 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate above 98% for recent graduates. The university was awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2001.
Enrollment for the fall semester was 8,393.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE
Baldwin, WI
Krystal Hagenazer, BS Information & Comm Tech
Rebecca Morton, BFA Interior Design
Hammond, WI
Hope Hoolihan, BS Real Estate Property Mgmt
McKenzy Johnson, BS Health Wellness & Fitness
Connor Rogers, BS Health Wellness & Fitness
Woodville, WI
Kendra Huston, BFA Interior Design
