Hair Company and Spa has launched “Hair Company Cares,” a local business effort to thank healthcare workers. For every $100 or more in gift cards purchased, the salon will donate a facial or pedicure to a local healthcare professional – including nurses, doctors, technicians, and other clinic and hospital staff.
The announcement came days after a statewide shut down of salons and spas. Purchasing gift cards and retail is a critical step that community members can do to help support local business. “This is just one way you can help us, and we can pay it forward,” said Julie Mitchell, owner of Hair Company and Spa. “Healthcare workers are working around the clock putting themselves and their family on the line to keep our loved ones healthy and safe. Thank you! We are grateful!”
If you purchase a gift card and have a recommendation for a recipient, please email their name otherwise Hair Company will distribute locally. You can let them know on Facebook or email hcandspa@yahoo.com. You can purchase gift cards online at www.hcandspa.net.
