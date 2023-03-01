Since starting over a decade ago, giveBIG St. Croix Valley has experienced immense growth and success and helped local nonprofits boost their fundraising capacities more than we ever could have imagined.  

“GiveBIG St. Croix Valley helps nonprofits of all sizes raise awareness, attract new donors, and spread the word about their invaluable work in our communities,” said Alyson Sauter, giveBIG Program Manager. “Nonprofits participating in giveBIG touch every corner of our lives, from conserving the natural beauty of the St. Croix Valley to providing mentoring programs for young people.” 

