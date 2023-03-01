Since starting over a decade ago, giveBIG St. Croix Valley has experienced immense growth and success and helped local nonprofits boost their fundraising capacities more than we ever could have imagined.
“GiveBIG St. Croix Valley helps nonprofits of all sizes raise awareness, attract new donors, and spread the word about their invaluable work in our communities,” said Alyson Sauter, giveBIG Program Manager. “Nonprofits participating in giveBIG touch every corner of our lives, from conserving the natural beauty of the St. Croix Valley to providing mentoring programs for young people.”
GiveBIG is a 24-hour online giving event that supports the missions and efforts of nearly 90 participating nonprofits. Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves St. Croix Valley and is in Burnett, Pierce, Polk, or St. Croix counties, is welcome to join. giveBIG is a dynamic and energetic experience for donors and organizations alike. Even a donation of $5 can make a difference. Best of all, each donation received puts organizations in the running for extra prizes. These prizes are thanks to the generous sponsorship of local businesses and help keep donors engaged throughout the entire event.
Registration is open and details can be found at www.givebigscv.org. We hope you will join us for another incredible giveBIG day on April 25th!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.