Local man graduates from Marine Corps Apr 13, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Steven Mikla, son of Jim and Kathy Mikla of Knapp, graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, CA on September 16.Private First Class Mikla successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD San Diego, CA as one of 80 recruits in Training Platoon Charlie 1045. Mikla then reported to Camp Pendleton, CA for Military Combat Training. After completion Mikla reported to Fort Leonard Wood, MO for his Military Occupation Specialty school (5811 Military Police). Mikla completed Military Police school, was promoted to Lance Corporal, and graduated with academic honors. Mikla is currently stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Local man graduates from Marine Corps Personnel changes approved by SCC School Board Greenfield Elementary welcomes Ben Rudrud B-W Science Olympiad concludes season at the State Tournament Incumbents return to Baldwin Village Board Dietzman, Miller elected to school boards New Richmond man dies in car crash DNR accepting entries for Air, Air Everywhere Poetry contest Most Popular New Richmond man dies in car crash Jordt, Jensen earn all-conference status Projects replacing I-94 bridges in St. Croix County to resume Knegendorf named new Baldwin Fire Chief St. Croix County’s February Unemployment Rate is 3.8% Upcoming Events Apr 13 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Apr 13, 2023 CDT Apr 14 Retired Educators Meeting Fri, Apr 14, 2023 Apr 14 Bottle Bingo Fri, Apr 14, 2023 Apr 15 Gun Raffle Sat, Apr 15, 2023 Apr 18 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Apr 18, 2023 CDT Apr 20 Free Shredding Services Thu, Apr 20, 2023 Apr 20 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Apr 20, 2023 CDT Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.