A new community organization in the region is interested in hearing directly from residents about the issues impacting their lives and communities. Grassroots Organizing Western Wisconsin (GROWW) is holding listening sessions that are open to anyone who wants to share their thoughts, stories, and ideas about how we can work together to make our communities better places to live. 

Listening sessions will be held in Baldwin 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Baldwin Agriculture Service Center (1960 8th Ave, Baldwin) and in Menomonie 6-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Dunn County Historical Society’s Holtby Hall (1820 John Russell Rd, Menomonie). These will be open, respectful, and non-partisan conversations aimed at finding common ground. 

