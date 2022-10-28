A new community organization in the region is interested in hearing directly from residents about the issues impacting their lives and communities. Grassroots Organizing Western Wisconsin (GROWW) is holding listening sessions that are open to anyone who wants to share their thoughts, stories, and ideas about how we can work together to make our communities better places to live.
Listening sessions will be held in Baldwin 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Baldwin Agriculture Service Center (1960 8th Ave, Baldwin) and in Menomonie 6-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Dunn County Historical Society’s Holtby Hall (1820 John Russell Rd, Menomonie). These will be open, respectful, and non-partisan conversations aimed at finding common ground.
“With so many challenges facing people, we believe that things get better when people from different walks of life get together and find out what they have in common,” says Jenelle Ludwig Krause, executive director of GROWW. “So often, the people closest to the problems are also closest to the solutions, yet those are the same people who don’t have a seat at the table. We plan to change that.”
Next year, GROWW will be launching a community-led project focused on addressing an issue that is widely and deeply felt by people in the region such as housing, food insecurity, mental health, water quality, or another issue that may arise during the listening process.
GROWW is a homegrown organization working in seven counties across west-central Wisconsin with a mission to build power together to create the change we need for everyone in our communities to make ends meet, live with dignity, and have a voice in shaping the decisions that impact us.
