Wisconsin counties, cities, villages, towns and federally recognized tribes will receive $200 million to help them respond to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced May 27.
The funding will come from federal CARES Act dollars
The grants will go towards local government’s unbudgeted expenditures incurred this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that have not already been covered though existing State of Wisconsin virus response efforts. Those funds can go towards expenses such as emergency operation activities, purchasing of Public Protection Equipment, cleaning/sanitizing supplies and services, temporary isolation housing for people who are infected or at-risk individuals.
The determination of a local government’s Routes to Recovery grant amount is a formula based on the jurisdiction’s population, as well as the priority of providing Wisconsin’s units of local government no less than $5,000, regardless of size of the population.
Village of Baldwin was allocated $64,998
Town of Baldwin was allocated $15,461
Village of Hammond was allocated $30,434
Town of Hammond was allocated $37,344
Village of Woodville was allocated $21,541
In addition, St. Croix County was allocated $1,458,171.
