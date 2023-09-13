Watershed councils host many field events in order to provide in-depth, hands-on interaction with field practices like no-till and cover crops. Here are farmers in Chippewa county looking at soil and response to long-term no-till and cover crops.
Working with a council provides farmers with ideas and opportunities they haven't interacted with before. Here a farmer of the Dry Run watershed is looking at his soil's water-holding capacity with an NRCS soil scientist in preparation for a field day demonstration.
For all of us, it’s sweet corn season. But for farmers in Farmer-Led Watershed Councils, it’s also grant application season! Based on the success of farmer-led councils early in the last decade, the Department of Agriculture, Trade, & Consumer Protection started providing funding to assist these councils and help others start in 2016. In 2023, 43 such groups were provided funding to assist them in council activities. Applications for 2024 funding are due on September 15. Farmer-led groups can apply for up to $40,000 towards any activities they feel would be useful in helping farms protect our local waters.
For a council to exist, at least five farmers need to show commitment to leadership within their watershed. Last year, the many farmer-led groups across the state applied for well-over the $1 million made available by the state legislature. Because of this shortfall, the groups have to be judicious in their expectations and flexible in their planning. They also have to think about practical services that would be useful to local farmers and make an impact on the watershed. These decisions are being made in the coming weeks before the September 15 grant deadline.
