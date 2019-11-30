Next month starts the beginning of the local election season as incumbent candidates can start circulating nomination papers Sunday, Dec. 1. The following are the incumbent candidates for local Villages and School Boards. The Spring Election is April 7, 2020.
School Boards
For Baldwin-Woodville, incumbents Brad Coplan and Jay Larson are up for re-election. John Hueg and David Olsen’s terms are up in St. Croix Central. The term of office for school board members in three years beginning on April 27, 2020.
Candidates have until 5 p.m., Jan. 7, 2020 to file a Declaration of Candidacy.
Local Villages
In Baldwin, a nominating caucus is held during its January meeting. Incumbent candidates up for election are Trustees Lisa Knutson, Matt Knegendorf and Chad Wemlund. Their terms being on April 21, 2020 and for two years. Muncipal Judge Tamara Hovde’s term is up for reelection as well. Her term begins on May 1, 2020 and is for four years.
The Village of Hammond also has three trustees up for reelection – Bob Trudell, Lynn Pabst and Mark Benton. Their terms are also for two years and begin on April 27, 2020.
Trustees Kellie Holm, Erika Jordahl and Mark Lallemont’s seats are up for reelection in the Village of Woodville. The new terms begin on April 21,2020 and are for two years. Linda Grabrick, Municipal Judge, is also up for reelection. Her four-year term starts on May 1, 2020.
St. Croix County
The three Districts which represent the Baldwin surrounding area District 16 (Town of Baldwin, Ward 1, Town of Hammond, Wards 1-3 and Village of Hammond, Wards 1-4), District 18 (Town of Baldwin, Ward 2 and Village of Baldwin, Wards 1-6) and District 19 (Town of Cady, Ward 1, Town of Eau Galle, Wards 1 & 2, Town of Springfield, Ward 1, Village of Spring Valley, Ward 3, Village of Wilson, Ward 1 and Village of Woodville, Wards 1 & 2)
Paulette Anderson, Nancy Hable and William Peavey are the incumbents for each of those districts. Their terms are for two years and begin on April 20,2020.
