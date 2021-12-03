St. Croix EDC helped recognize the important contributions of local businesses during National Apprenticeship Week, Nov. 15-21, with stops at Nolato Contour (Baldwin), WESTconsin Credit Union (Baldwin and River Falls branches), Kinnic Health and Rehab (River Falls), and Countryside Plumbing and Heating (New Richmond). The EDC presented each business with a proclamation to highlight their role in hosting, training and mentoring apprentices.
Apprenticeships are a proven model that provides training and a built-in pipeline for workers to secure solid careers across the nation and in the St. Croix Valley. They give employers the opportunity to develop and train their future workforce and apprentices earn wages while they learn.
Youth Apprenticeships integrates school-based and work-based learning to instruct students in employability and occupational skills. Registered apprenticeships are a post-secondary education, like a college or university. Registered apprentices learn only a portion of their skills in a traditional classroom and receive most of their training on-the-job working for a local employer.
For more information on prospective youth or registered apprenticeships, businesses are asked to contact their respective school district or technical college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.