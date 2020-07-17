Local Business Salutes Armed Forces

The Hilltop Bar, Grill and Pizza Planet near Woodville saluted our nation’s Armed Forces over the Fourth of July holiday with the debut of a large American flag mural painted on the south side of the building. The red, white and blue full color mural is easily visible from Highway 12 and stands as a lasting tribute to active duty and retired military of all branches and services.
Owner Jess Hauser commissioned well-known Menomonie artist Eric Schultz to create the patriotic mural. Remarkably, Schultz painted it freehand in about six hours overnight, using portable lights and car headlights to illuminate the wall!
In addition to the flag, the mural shows a duty helmet worn by modern-day soldiers and a throwback Vietnam-era helicopter to honor veterans, all in glorious full color. It is truly one of a kind.
“I’ve always wanted a flag painted on the side of the building facing the highway. When I asked Eric about it, he came over, took a look at the already white wall and agreed to do it,” Hauser said. “It turned out absolutely beautiful. I’ve already received many nice comments on it.”
Hauser said it was particularly important to have the mural painted by the Fourth of July as show of patriotism and appreciation to our Armed Forces on our nation’s birthday for their incredible service to our great country.
Everyone is invited to stop by and see the colorful mural at 2508 Highway 12. A special invitation is extended to military families, active duty service members and veterans. As always, thank you for your service.
