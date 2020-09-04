Our own Jordyn Iverson, daughter of Aimee and Jason Iverson of Woodville, Wisconsin, has been fortunate to be selected to open an art exhibit featuring her dot painting. Jordyn, a 21-year-old, has been doing art since she could hold a pencil, brush, or marker. She began drawing cartoons and quickly moved to creating larger, more intricate works of art. Her preferred medium of dot painting is on exhibit at Creators Space in Lowertown St. Paul.
Ever since Jordyn was a child, she wanted to make her life about art. She loved the creative aspect of drawing and painting, but also explored theatre arts and body art. Her imagination and ability to create in a variety of mediums led her to Creators Space where fellow artists work, teach, display, and sell their creations. Melissa Dessart founded Creators Space when the idea to create a place that brings together diverse “creatives” under one roof to innovate, share, and support one another. The coffee shop/studios/gallery/shopping space/theatre/classrooms/sanctuary was founded by Melissa and her husband Kevin Dessart in a renovated 34,000 square foot building in St. Paul’s Lowertown (218 Seventh Street E). Jordyn became a member last year. She enjoys the camaraderie and creativity which is enhanced by the space.
When Jordyn came to collaborate with the summer drama class, she was excited to share this latest project which opened on August 19 and runs through the end of August. The gallery is open from 8 am to 6 pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, and from 8 am to 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. The entire gallery is filled with Jordyn’s eclectic dot paintings which range from geometric designs, landscapes, and people. Her visions are vastly different, wildly creative, and stunning.
I was fortunate to be given a personal tour of the space by Jordyn, but I was not prepared for the amazing display of her talent. If you want to view an amazing show, I highly recommend Jordyn’s dot paintings. You will not be disappointed.
