Fourteen students enrolled in apprenticeship programs at Chippewa Valley Technical College have received $1,500 Tools of the Trade Apprentice Scholarships from Ascendium Education Group. Tools of the Trade scholarships help apprentices with financial need purchase expensive tools, clothing and equipment required by their trades, so they can complete their programs and secure good jobs.
The scholarships for CVTC students are among $301,500 in new Tools of the Trade scholarships awarded to 201 construction and industrial trades apprentices with financial need enrolled in Wisconsin Technical College System programs. Ascendium received 359 applications.
CVTC students receiving scholarships, with the companies they are apprenticed with, include:
• Electrician trade: Shane Craig and Brittany Mattoon, Eau Claire, Van Ert Electric; Nicklas Nesvacil and David Wolter, Eau Claire, B&B Electric; Sawyer Nesvacil and Bryce Purgett, Chippewa Falls, NEI Northern Electricians; Jeremy Stangas, Bloomer, Hudson Electric; Brian Ronning, Rice Lake, NEI Northern Electricians; and Gregory Williams, Thorp.
• Industrial electrician trade: Nate Leibfried, Wheeler, NEI Northern Electricians.
• Sheetmetal trade: Jeffrey Darnell, Wisconsin Rapids, Vantage Mechanical; Daniel Horwath, Tomahawk, Mechanical Incorporated; and Trytan Stewart, Mosinee, Stainless Specialist.
• HVAC: Jeremiah Kosmach, Weston, Hurckman Mechanical.
Most apprenticeship programs combine up to five years of classroom instruction and on-the-job training. Ascendium has supported Wisconsin apprentices with financial need since 2013, awarding nearly $1.5 million in scholarships. Since the program started, 95% of Tools of the Trade scholarship recipients have either completed or continued their apprenticeships the following semester.
“Our scholarships help technical college students overcome financial barriers and complete highly skilled training programs so they can advance to in-demand careers,” said Richard D. George, president and chief executive officer of Ascendium Education Group. “We’re proud to help Wisconsin’s hardworking apprentices build brighter futures.”
