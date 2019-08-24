Every year the Baldwin Greenhouse donates a portion of the proceeds from their Christmas holiday open house to a community organization or project, this year B-W’s Giezendanner School Forest benefited from their generosity. Several ideas were discussed, and the Carlsons, owners of the Baldwin Greenhouse, selected the little library project. Bruce Ashlin, Viking Middle School tech ed/phy ed teacher, stepped up to construct and install the library.
Unlike other little libraries, the materials in this one are designated for use in the school forest. The little library contains a selection of field guides for identifying birds, trees, wildflowers, mammals plus take-along guides for youngsters for use in the woods. There is also a backpack filled with activity sheets to use with your children that was prepared by the local Girl Scout Troop. People may donate nature related books to add to the collection.
The little library is located near the seating area under the maples.
Giezendanner School Forest is blessed to have businesses and individuals that willingly contribute to its success.
