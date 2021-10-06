Little East West Shrine game highlight of Homecoming
- By Milt Helmer
The clouds lightened after an early rain and the weather proved perfect for football. The University of Wisconsin-River Falls did battle with the University of Wisconsin - LaCrosse on Saturday Oct. 2 at Smith Field in River Falls. The event culminated the celebration of Homecoming for the Falcons, who came into the game with 3-0. But on this day however, the Falcons would not prevail, but the day was filled with the spirit of comradery that is only found at homecoming in every university campus across America.
One whole lane of the parking lot at Smith Field was dedicated to tailgating with just about anything imaginable on makeshift grills.
The game capped a gala parade in which Shrine units from all over the midwest performed for the crowd on the streets of River Falls. The Zor Shrine dedicates this event to the Shrine Healthcare for children in the Twin Cities.
As is the custom at this special event, the parade marshal is one of the patients who are receiving care from Shriners. This year's parade marshal was Brock Haverland of New Richmond. He not only led the parade but also was given his own Falcon Jersey to wear for the day.
