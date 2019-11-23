Lindus Donation

Earlier this month, Lindus Construction made a $1,990 donation to the area Summer Food and Fun Program. The money donated was a combination of employee contributions that were matched by the company. The Summer Food and Fun program provides food to local children in need during summer vacation. For more information on this local program, contact Gethsemane Lutheran Church at (715) 684-2984. Pictured from left to right are Gerard Buechter, a volunteer with the Summer Food and Fun Program, Adam Lindus from Lindus Construction and Gethsemane Pastor Paul Backstrom.

