Help keep the Memory of Loved Ones Bright this holiday season with Adoray’s Love Lights Fundraiser. Love Lights make memorable holiday gifts and offer a unique way to honor or memorialize family, friends, or beloved pets while giving back to the community.
As each gift is made to the Adoray Love Lights Fundraiser, your loved one’s name is added to the Love Lights Tree window at Adoray’s Treasures from the Heart Baldwin 2 store. The list of Love Lights gifts is displayed in the window through Christmas. All donors will receive a commemorative ornament that can be picked up at the Tree Lighting Ceremony 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 or they will be mailed after the event. To have you loved one included in the Tree Lighting Ceremony and recognized in the Baldwin Bulletin Love Lights must be received by Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Love Lights can be purchased online at www.adoray.org/event/72/love-lights or mailed. Mail in forms can be picked up in all four of our Adoray’s Treasures from the Heart stores and are available for download online.
Adoray Home Health & Hospice provides an invaluable service to those facing the final stages of life. Making a donation in memory of a loved one is more than an acknowledgement to their life and accomplishments: your tax-deductible contribution ensures that hospice care will continue for other families in our community. A tribute gift is a unique way to celebrate a living person as a way to say thank you, congratulations or show your appreciation for the difference they have made in your life.
Through your support of the Love Lights fundraiser, Adoray Hospice will continue to expand its outreach and services to support the growing needs of patients and families in our region. Celebrate family & friends as Adoray’s Love Lights shine in our community today at www.adoray.org/event/72/love-lights
A special Thank You to WESTconsin Credit Union and Western Wisconsin Health for being our 2021 Tree Lighting Sponsors. Thanks to both of these amazing organizations for supporting our mission and helping us care for our community.
