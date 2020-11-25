Help keep the Memory of Loved Ones Bright this holiday season with Adoray’s Love Lights Fundraiser. Love Lights make memorable holiday gifts and offer a unique way to honor or memorialize family, friends, or beloved pets while giving back to the community. A special Love Lights Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 5th at 5pm outside the Adoray’s Treasures from the Heart – Baldwin 2 store. The list of Love Lights gifts will be named in the Baldwin Bulletin after the Lighting Ceremony on December 5th. All donors will receive a commemorative ornament that can be picked up at the Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 5th or mailed after the event. Love Lights can be purchased online at www.adoray.org/event/72/love-lights or mailed. Mail in forms can be picked up in all four of our Adoray’s Treasures from the Heart stores and are available for download online.
Adoray Home Health & Hospice provides an invaluable service to those facing the final stages of life. Making a donation in memory of a loved one is more than an acknowledgement to their life and accomplishments: your tax-deductible contribution ensures that hospice care will continue for other families in our community. A tribute gift is a unique way to celebrate a living person as a way to say thank you, congratulations or show your appreciation for the difference they have made in your life.
Since its founding in 1990, Adoray Home Health & Hospice has provided the very best in end-of-life care for patients and their families. Through the support of a skilled staff of Hospice professionals and trained volunteers, Adoray Hospice cares for the physical, emotional, spiritual, and social needs of men, women, children and families. Hospice caregivers’ endeavor to ease the end-of-life process by providing high quality medical care, pain and symptom management, and pastoral and bereavement counseling in a dignified, comfortable and supportive environment. Each year, we provide approximately $200,000 in non-reimbursed nursing care, family support, counseling, supplies, equipment, medication, and bereavement services. Your support allows us to make our programs and services available to everyone of all ages. Through your support of the Love Lights fundraiser, Adoray Hospice will continue to expand its outreach and services to support the growing needs of patients and families in our region. Celebrate family & friends as Adoray’s Love Lights shine in our community today at www.adoray.org/event/72/love-lights
