Baldwin Library will not have our large Friends of the Library Used Book Sale this year in the Village Meeting Room, but we will have smaller sales on tables inside the library beginning November 15th during the hours the library is open. We will quarantine all items before putting them out for sale and will use masks and gloves when handling them. Your free-will donations will help the library buy new items for our collection!
We know you have been cleaning your houses during quarantine…why not contribute your discards? We are now accepting donations for the sale, and ask you to observe these conditions:
Due to limited storage, no more than one box of items, please, for now.
Please don’t bring items if anyone in your household has been feeling ill.
Please don’t donate items that are musty-smelling, moldy, dirty, or very worn. Check the top, bottom, and edges of the books for small mold that looks like dust.
No encyclopedias, and no textbooks unless very new and not written in.
We welcome books, magazines, DVDs, music CDs, audiobooks on CD – in good shape.
Please call us at 715-684-3813 or email us at: baldwinlibrary@baldwinlibrary.org with any questions or concerns. The library, at 400 Cedar St., is in the accessible Municipal Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.