Henry Ward Beecher once said, “A library is not a luxury, but one of the necessities of life.” The staff at Baldwin’s Public Library is doing everything in their power to keep the beloved local library available in a variety of ways for those who love to read.
The library has had its doors open to the public again for about a month. Rebecca Dixen, Library Director, said things have been going very well.
There are reduced hours of Mon/Wed/Fri 10-2p.m. and Tue/Thu 2-6p.m. Dixen said partially due to a lack of staff and partially due to Saturdays being a slower time at the library; they are currently closed on that day. Library staff is there beyond those hours, behind the scenes ensuring that extra cleaning measures are being taken. The safety of the community and their staff is at the forefront of their minds.
“When we first closed down in March, a few weeks later, after much discussion and research, we decided to offer curbside pick-up,” said Dixen. Even though the library is once again open, curbside pick-up is still available for those who would like to use it. “We are absolutely understanding that there are those who can’t or won’t come in,” said Dixen. She said library users could call anytime they are open and schedule pick-up.
The staff at the Baldwin Public Library really wants to accommodate all who have a desire to use library services. Dixen said, “We will do home delivery for the homebound. We really want to serve people and we will do whatever we can.”
To use pick-up or delivery, library patrons can use the MORE online system to choose books and movies. If you order this way, you will get an email when your selections are ready, at that point you could call the Baldwin Library at 715-684-3813 and make arrangements.
If you do not know what you would like to order and feel uncomfortable coming in to browse, Dixen encourages you call to discuss with library staff what authors or genres you enjoy, and they will make suggestions. “We are happy to do that,” said Dixen.
For those who are ready to get back into the library, masks and hand sanitizer is available. Dixen said, “Many people have expressed how happy they are that we are open again. It has been really nice to see familiar faces again-as much as we can see over the masks!”
She said she feels some people have really wanted to get out of the house and feel a sense of normalcy again. “Libraries have become more than just deliverers of informational materials. They are gathering places. At any given time we used to have kids playing checkers, people putting together jigsaw puzzles, community members using the meeting room, students and tutors and so much more.”
The library is actually so used and so busy, they are growing out of their space.
At this time, they are not allowing the extra activities and they do miss the hustle and bustle of the once very busy library, but know that precautions are for the best right now.
The library has started to slowly and safely implement some of their summer activities. Weather has been a bit tricky, but last week they held “Colossal Fossils: Dinosaurs and Dragons”, held outside with distancing. The “caveman” brought fossilized bones and tools, including the head of a woolly rhino and the thigh of a mastodon. He showed how ancient people defended against various gigantic creatures, and how sightings of them prompted the creation of mythic tales.
“It felt so good to see the happy little faces of our library kids again,” said Dixen.
More fun events are being figured out for the future so stay tuned to the library’s Facebook page or visit baldwinlibrary.org
