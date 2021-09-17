September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Hammond Community Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.
Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help and GED classes, helping transform lives and communities through education. At the Hammond Community Library, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including Yoga, Craft Programs, FIKA, Department of Workforce Development visits, Story-times (Literature and Learning), STEAM and STEM programs, for more information about the programs please visit the library or webpage www.hammondpubliclibrary.org.
“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” said Michelle Johnson, Library Director. “We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds such as Literature and Learning, Craft programs, and STEAM and STEM based programs.
The Hammond Community Library, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit www.hammondpubliclibrary.org.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.
