The Baldwin Library announced Tuesday, March 17, it will be closed, effective Wednesday, March 18, through Monday, April 6.
The decision was made by the Library’s board of trustees Monday, March 16.
The Library said in a news release announcing the decision, they felt this option was the best thing for the community. All the information they were gathering says that limiting public interaction is the best way to limit cases of the COVID-19 illness in this area. Reducing the number of cases is crucial for not overwhelming our health care system and curtailing spread of the virus. When the schools contemplate re-opening April 6, the library will also evaluate opening again. Check baldwinlibrary.org or the Library’s Facebook page (Baldwin Library WI) for additional information.
Director Rebecca Dixen urges people to not worry about books/items that are due or overdue. The MORE computer system will make everything due Monday, April 6, and no new fines will be accrued. In fact, the outside drop chute will be closed, so please keep your items at home in a safe place. Holds items will stay ready for pickup, not expire and one can keep their same place on the holds list. All interlibrary loans between MORE libraries will be suspended so no items will be arriving for visitors during this period. If one has any other questions, they can email the staff at: Baldwinlibrary@baldwinlibrary.org and we will try to help.
The Library wanted to remind people they still have access through the Library website to online resources during this time the library is physically closed. You can get e-books, e-videos, e-audiobooks, etc. free from the Wisconsin Digital Library Collection that the library subscribes to for your convenience. One can get free magazines to browse from Flipster. There are research databases, genealogy help, newspapers from all over, etc. on our website as well. See the MORE website at: more.lib.wi.us and take time to explore new features! There is a good help section at the Wisconsin Digital Library link to help you find out what works for your device.
Finally, the Baldwin Library stated if one is without Internet at home and need it for your kids’ schoolwork while school is out, you can try sitting in the parking lot near the library and using our free Wi-Fi.
Furthermore, the Hazel Mackin Community Library in Roberts announced Tuesday on their website, they, too will also be closed for that same time frame and the reopening is subject to change based on further information. Their library Wi-Fi will be left on and accessible from one’s car in the library parking lot and in front of the building. No late fees will be applied to materials due during the closure.
After initially stating they would remain open Tuesday morning, the Hammond Public Library reversed its decision and announced Tuesday night, they will be closed, starting Wednesday, March 18, until further notice.
“Library staff would be happy to get materials ready for you and bag them and bring them out to your car-curbside pickup. Call, message or email for curbside pickup,” the message sad on its Facebook page.
