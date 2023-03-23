Consider that you can now get Roku streaming devices, snowshoes, ice skates, Nintendo switches, games, and controllers, and you get a feel of what libraries are offering in 2023.
The collection of St. Croix County Libraries continues to be one of the more significant success stories around the area, and county board supervisors recently heard first-hand why their funding contributions is money well spent.
Monica LaVold, the director at Friday Memorial Library-New Richmond, and Tori Schoess, the director at the Hazel Mackin Public Library-Roberts, provided the numbers, the stories, and the pictures to support their message that libraries are loved and embraced by their communities and play a large role in the lives of residents.
The county-wide circulation numbers from the past year speak for themselves.
• Baldwin – 45,864
• Deer Park – 10,280
• Glenwood City – 11,718
• Hammond – 23,551
• Hudson – 159,619
• New Richmond – 159,691
• River Falls – 206,385
• Roberts – 60,424
• Somerset – 49,366
• Spring Valley – 25,599
• Woodville – 19,241
That’s a total of more than three-quarters of a million items circulated across the county.
In addition to the numbers, LaVold and Schoess also provided visual evidence illustrated through the smiling faces beaming from pictures of participants at various county library programs.
The pictures provided showed activities such as the Paw Patrol Party where 1,800 people attended, as well as daily and weekly activities like author talks, and children’s reading, art, and science programs.
In stepping back into the numbers and describing how they apply to the operations of the libraries across the county, the presenters said last year there were 412,152 library visits, 1,997 programs, the availability of 249,490 items of digital material, and 610,091 physical items distributed.
“Of that 610,000 borrowed by St. Croix residents, 97% of St. Croix County residents use the libraries from within the county,” LaVold said. “What that says is the libraries that you fund, and support are serving their communities and people are not having to go out-of-county or to other communities.”
St. Croix County libraries also have internet hotspots available to check out. Each library has two hotspots funded through the county and many of the libraries have also purchased their own devices.
River Falls, for instance, received a grant for 35 hotspots, and has more for loan than any other library in the system.
In all, the library system has 85 hotspots (22 funded by the county) available to the public, but it should be also noted that they are a hot item.
As of the second week in March, there were 90 holds on hotspots across the county.
Most libraries have a waiting list – and New Richmond has the most holds, according to the librarians.
They also defined the “wild libraries,” where outdoor programs are featured; they described the Deer Park Library as being in the smallest municipality having a library in the state – a library that was one of only a few across the state to distribute free state park day passes.
In addition, LaVold and Schoess said the “Library Love Stories” allowed a chance for the community to describe their true feelings about libraries.
One library user wrote, “Our library is EVERYTHING to our community! It is our community center where we gather to do multiple things!”
“We offered people the chance to give us feedback, give comments about libraries,” LaVold said.
Schoess said some libraries developed programs over the past few years, especially during COVID restrictions, that were designed while “thinking outside the box. These are some of the programs we’ve had at the various libraries. We’re constantly thinking outside the box, if you will, to bring different educational and entertainment to our patrons.”
Some of those unusual programs included:
• Mini golf at Spring Valley Library
• RF Summer reading “Octopus”
• Pirates at Glenwood City
• Poolside book break at River Falls
• Farm story time in Baldwin with a live lamb
• Painting of a mural in Spring Valley
• Creating decorative ornament spikes at Woodville
• Cookie decorating at Hazel Mackin
In addition, the “1,000 books before kindergarten” is a program that was developed as an early literacy initiative that focuses on creating strong readers at an early age.
Many of the libraries have their own book clubs (Spring Valley’s book club increased from 12 to 33 last year), and every Friday, the Hazel Mackin Library in Roberts hosts a senior coffee and cookies, with about 15 people regularly attending. “They met throughout COVID,” Schoess said.
The Hudson Library has developed a significant digital thumbprint over the past few years. The library currently has around 200 programs (with about 87,000 views) available of YouTube and held a virtual interview with Santa last year.
LaVold concluded the presentation, saying libraries continue to be a vibrant entity, an important entity, in communities across the county, standing as focal points for educational, and even entertainment options for residents.
“I think the key … is [seeing] libraries as social infrastructure. I think a lot of people think of us as just a place to get books, but we are offering so much more and being a place for people,” LaVold said.
