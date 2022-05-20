The Baldwin American Legion and the Woodville American Legion are sponsoring two juniors to attend Badger Boys State this summer at UW-Eau Claire.
David Thompson, son of Scott and Kirstin Thompson and Braxton Larson, son of Dirk and Tedra Larson, were selected.
It is a weeklong journey through a great many things that make us who we are; leaders, friends, students, athletes, and most of all citizens of our respective cities, towns, and our great state. The journey can be described as the most challenging and most rewarding (and fun) experience by those who have already participated in the program.
This program is designed to teach boys that the American form of government is stronger and more vital in today’s world of struggle than ever before. It teaches that the American people have no more precious possession than that great document, the Constitution, which at once safeguards and transmits to posterity those principles of the great American heritage -- justice, freedom, and democracy under God. Approximately 900 boys from every part of Wisconsin will come to Badger Boys State this year.
As county supervisors they will frame, present, and pass their own ordinances and laws; their own police and sheriffs will enforce them. As attorneys they will prosecute or defend or as judges, hear cases in their own courts. Through this program, these leaders of the future should develop a sense of individual obligation to the community, state, and nation.
Thank you to both Woodville and Baldwin’s American Legion Posts for sponsoring this event! Congratulations to David and Braxton.
