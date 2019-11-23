Representatives of the American Legion in St. Croix County recently presented a check for $700 to the Baldwin Community Pantry, which will be used to support food programs in the community. The funds are earned at the Legion's annual golf tournament to support youth programs. Pictured are from left to right: American Legion Post 240 Chaplain Aage Duch, Baldwin Community Pantry representative Claire Stein, St. Croix County American Legion Children and Youth Chair Dave McDonald, and St. Croix County American Legion Commander John Helgeson.
