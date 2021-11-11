The American Legion celebrated its centennial birthday two years ago.
While its goals of providing for its local veterans and the community are still going strong, there are some warning signs on the horizon.
Membership numbers are a puzzler. Take the Baldwin American Legion for example. At one time, the count was over 200. At last count, the numbers of members was in the seventies.
“There are over 18 million Vets nationwide,” stated Brant Moegenburg, who served eight years in the Navy. “And there are only 3 million Legion members. There are more out there.”
Added Bob Lokken, a Vietnam Vet: “They think it’s an old guy outfit.” When Lokken joined the Legion when he was 40, he was the youngest one.
While the Legion membership is trending toward the older generation, they certainly have histories to be proud of.
Ralph Freitag served 22 months in Korea and has been a Legion member for 46 years. He turned 93 this year.
Jerry Goosen was a truck/ambulance driver for a year in Korea and will be 90 this year. He’s been a member of the Legion since the late 1950s.
Aage Duch worked in radio teletype in Korea during the Vietnam era. He’s now 80.
Those three in the last five years have the honor of taking part in the Freedom Honor Flight, in which veterans are flown to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials built in their honor. The one-day trip includes visits to the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Wall, Marine Corps War Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.
“It was a long day, but they treated you like heroes,” Duch said. “My daughter enjoyed it as much as I did.”
Baldwin is one of the few villages around in which the Legion still has its own building. The current building, built in 1981, has seen wedding receptions, graduation parties, benefits, Hunter Safety classes along with the Legion’s well-known bingo, Chicken and FIsh Fry events.
“We are inviting the Village residents into have a good time,” Moegenburg continued. “There’s a lot of value to volunteering and being party of your community that way.”
The building has also been modernized as the last couple of years have seen a remodeling of the bathroom along with the bar.
The group also reflected on the differences between their generation and the millennial generation. They also believed a better job could be done in stating the differences between Veterans and Memorial Day.
“How do you connect with the millennials?” Moegenburg said. “There are veterans who served in the Gulf War or Afghanistan or Iraq.”
You might have to grow up in the lifestyle like Jeff Peterson’s daughters. Peterson, who was in the Marine Corp Artillery, has daughters in the Army Reserves.
For more information about the Baldwin American Legion, check out the Legion’s Facebook page.
