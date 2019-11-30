Representatives of the American Legion in St. Croix County recently presented a check for $700 to the Roberts/Hammond Food Pantry, which will be used to support food programs in the community. The funds are earned at the Legion's annual golf tournament to support youth programs. Pictured from left to right: American Legion Post 432 Commander Fred Jourdeans, Roberts/Hammond Food Pantry representative Roene Frederick, St. Croix County American Legion Children and Youth Chair Dave McDonald, and St. Croix County American Legion Commander John Helgeson.
