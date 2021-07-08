The Baldwin Legion baseball started its season off on June 18 when the Buzz took on SCC at home. They won the first game 5-1 with Masen Werner on the mound who allowed only one run on four hits, walked one and struck out 12. Cal Smith was the top hitter, who went 2-2 and drove in three runs. The Buzz won the second game of the night 9-4. Ty Fink did most of the work on the mound for the victory by allowing only three runs on four hits, walked three and struck out seven. Klay Lorentz and Hunter French each drove in two runs in the game.
On June 24, they took on New Richmond and didn’t fare as well. They lost 5-2 in the first game of the doubleheader and 7-0 in the second. Errors were Baldwin’s downfall in both games. Cal Smith pitched the first four innings, allowing two runs, none earned on six hits, one walk and struck out three. The top hitters for the game were Braydon LaGrander and Keagan Martino, who each went 2 for 3. In the second game Sam Hush pitched four innings, allowing four runs on seven hits.
On June 28, the Buzz turned things around when they traveled to Ellsworth and won 16-0 and 12-3. Masen Werner and Braydon LaGrander combined on the mound for the shut out. Werner was 3-3 at the plate and drove in two, Trenton Veenendaal and Tyler Pollock were both 2-3 and drove in two each as well. In the second game Landon Fedie pitched the complete game allowing only three runs on three hits, four walks and struck out five. Multiple runs were driven in by Keagan Martino, Trenton Veenendaal and Ty Fink.
On July 8-11, the Buzz will be hosting a nine-team tournament. Baldwin’s first game will be 5 p.m., July 8 against Osceola and the second game will be 4 p.m., July 10 against Altoona. Games will be played at the new turf field at the High School.
Tournament Games:
July 8 – Baldwin vs. Osceola, 5 p.m.
July 8 – Osceola vs. Altoona, 7 p.m.
July 9 – Chippewa Falls vs. Hudson, 3 p.m.
July 9 – Chippewa Falls vs. New Richmond, 5 p.m.
July 9 – New Richmond vs. Hudson, 7 p.m.
July 10 – Menomonie vs. St. Croix Central, 10 a.m.
July 10 – Menomonie vs. Prescott, 12 p.m.
July 10 – Prescott vs. St. Croix Central, 2 p.m.
July 10 – Baldwin vs. Altoona, 4 p.m.
July 11 – Seed 1 vs. Seed 4, 10 a.m.
July 11 – Seed 2 vs. Seed 3, 12 p.m.
July 11 – Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.