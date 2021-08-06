Leaving but not forgetting

It is with a sad heart the St. Croix Central community said goodbye to a fantastic couple who served the area for 20 years. Larry and Sandy Weitgenant will be moving back to their hometown this fall. The pair have had a garage sale, box their possessions and sold their house.
It was 20 years ago when Sandy became a paraprofessional for the SCC High School. She laughingly says, “I didn’t know anything.” Luckily, Sandy had been in the military, so she was physically and mentally prepared for the task ahead. Her sergeant (Sharon Freitag) became her close friend; Sandy quickly learned what it meant to give those in her care the power of a voice. Her advocacy was obvious when there was a going away party for Sandy and many former students joined in the celebration.
Thanks to our community advocate Paulette Anderson, the gathering was held at the Hammond Town Hall. The stories of “life lessons” in cooking, card making, envelope making, and creating Panther art outside of the IDS classroom were so much fun to listen to and replay. Sandy was a vehicle driver for the student field trips and added several fun memories as she reminisced many fond memories. Sandy used to take students grocery shopping and Christmas shopping to enhance life skill training. Taking the students into the community was one of her favorite parts of the job.
Students also talked about ‘camping in the classroom’ which meant erecting a tent and making s’mores. Going to Emery’s farm and the Dome Ranch were two other experiences that the group talked about. Sandy frequently asked her husband Larry to help build such Christmas gifts as lanterns, frames and birdhouses. Larry also got pulled into driving a limo for students for Prom.
The influence of the Weitgenants on the community and school with their mini doughnut business also helped fund many field trips and special events. (It doesn’t hurt that the mini doughnuts are delicious.) Sandy loved working at school while she and Larry raised their son Nathan. Their sense of community, being great neighbors and friends, and helping others reach goals has forced Sandy to have no regrets about working in a job that wasn’t what she had expected. Now she and Larry will be moving back closer to family.
On July 22, Sandy was excited to have a reunion of adults who had been part of the class experience where she worked. After playing several rounds of “W Bingo,” countless photo ops, coloring capers and dinner, the group sadly said goodbye to Mrs. W, one of the memorable people in their high school experience. The celebration was a hit for all! Thank you, Weitgenants for your commitment to community!
