Chippewa Valley Technical College is offering an open house in November where more than 120 programs will be represented – making it easier than ever to seek out a career that’s right for you.
Chippewa Valley Technical College is offering an open house in November where more than 120 programs will be represented – making it easier than ever to seek out a career that’s right for you.
“The Fall Open House is a great time to start exploring programs at CVTC,” said Katy Kiley, CVTC college specialist. “All of our college programs will be represented, and people can learn about those from our instructors. This is a way for people to find their future.”
NEW THIS YEAR: Join CVTC health program faculty as you follow a patient from initial injury to recovery in this interactive health care simulation. This is an opportunity for guests to better understand how health care team members interact with patients and each other.
CVTC’s FireMedic instructors will offer virtual reality demonstrations during the Fall Open House. Guests are encouraged to put on the VR goggles to experience extinguishing a fire for themselves.
WHAT: CVTC Fall Open House
WHEN: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
WHERE: CVTC Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave
COST: FREE
REGISTER: Fall Open House | CVTC
Register as a chance to win a gift card. Enter to win a $250 CVTC scholarship. Can’t attend the event? Schedule a personalized tour.
Attend the Fall Open House to check out the campus, connect with instructors and advisors, and discover why the College’s 120+ fast, flexible, and affordable programs will get you to a career you love. Whether it be high school students looking to the future or adults looking for a career change, CVTC is here to help figure out the next educational step.
Tour the Business Education and Health Education centers; explore services available to students such as Student Life, Academic Support and Diversity Resources; learn about the admissions process and even apply at the event.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.